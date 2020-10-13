Kathleen Parker: The Fly has landed

You knew as soon as it landed that the world would speak of little else. It no longer mattered what Vice President Pence had to say. What mattered was The Fly.

In the second half of Wednesday's vice-presidential debate, a fly put its wheels down right on the former Indiana governor's head.

Could there be anything more distracting — or humiliating — than a fly photobombing one of your life's most consequential moments?

Off the record, the fly admitted to this columnist that he initially was heading for Sen. Kamala Harris' sleeker, more-inviting coif but decided against it because, he said with a slight tremor in his voice, "She was speaking."

Instead, the fly glided over to the snowy mound of the vice-president's well-tended topiary, where it remained for more than two minutes, according to people who record such things.

It didn't take long for pundits and political operatives to begin speculating about the fly's motives or other possible forces at work. One viral suggestion featured a photo of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with the caption, "I sent the fly."

On "CBS This Morning" Thursday, co-anchor Gayle King hinted at a possible cosmic dimension to the fly's appearance.