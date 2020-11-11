Kathleen Parker: The ghost of future Trump

Relax. Breathe. Wait.

And then go ahead and be very afraid — not of President Donald Trump's post-election denial but of a post-defeat Trump. The narcissist's maw is never filled.

Though it seems likely that Trump's legal challenges will be resolved in President-elect Joe Biden's favor, The Don isn't the sort to step graciously through the exit. If previous presidents earned the "Teflon" title, Trump is Gorilla Glue — he sticks to everything. He will go away, but it won't be pretty and it won't be for long.

Nary a grudge will be forgotten. If he ultimately accepts his fate as the vanquished candidate, he will stay in politics with an eye toward revenge and another run in 2024. He's already begun the process. While Biden gives president-elect speeches, Trump is busy creating a political action committee to raise money for a future he believes was snatched from him.

"President Trump is not going anywhere anytime soon," Republican strategist Matt Gorman told The New York Times. "He's going to insert himself in the national debate in a way that's unlike any of his predecessors."

Hoo-boy. Who isn't tired of that voice, that interesting sniffle and those word salads full of bluster and bunk? I mean, not to put too fine a point on it.