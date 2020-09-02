Kathleen Parker: The GOP convention showed Democrats how it's done

Joe Biden needs to distance himself from the rioters and agitators and troublemakers who are scaring people out of their wits. And Trump and his own pot-stirring allies need to publicly recognize that protesting police violence against unarmed Black people is legitimate and well within our traditions. Extremists rule when moderation is what's called for: It's easy to mock current attempts to defund police departments; it isn't hard to say that "demilitarizing" is the more-sensible approach.

Nevertheless, Trump may have turned his listless campaign around with a convention that contrasted starkly — and by degrees, better — with the Democratic version. It helps sometimes to go second. Trump brought real people and applause to his convention with nary a celebrity, rock star nor Hollywood star in sight. None would have come if invited, but such absences are of little concern to potential voters who saw themselves in a series of personal stories that illustrated conservative principles.

Notable among them was Alice Johnson, a Black woman sentenced to life in prison on drug trafficking charges before Trump granted her clemency in 2018. Johnson and others spoke to Trump's chief public deficits — compassion and empathy — as counter-arguments to Biden's charge that the president is bereft of both. (On Friday, Trump granted her a full pardon.)