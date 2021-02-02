Kathleen Parker: The GOP gets the death it had coming

I confess to early uncertainty about Hogg, who was preternaturally adept at media management and public speaking, suddenly materializing from the fog of horror. But the notion that he was somehow complicit in a manufactured act of mass murder is beyond the pale even for the farthest right.

Good work, GOP. You got yourself a live one. Naturally, Greene has been assigned to the Education and Labor Committee.

Going forward, not only will House Republicans be associated with a colleague who "liked" a Twitter post calling for Nancy Pelosi's murder. They'll be attached to QAnon, which promotes the extraordinary fiction that Trump was leading a war against Satan-worshiping pedophiles and cannibals, whose leadership includes Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and, oh, by the way, yours truly, as well as U2's Bono.

To those Republicans who can read: You own all of this. The party isn't doomed; it's dead. The chance to move away from Trumpism toward a more-respectful, civilized approach to governance that acknowledges the realities of a diverse nation and that doesn't surrender to the clenched fist, has slipped away. What comes next is anybody's guess. But anyone who doesn't speak out against the myths and lies of fringe groups, domestic terrorists and demagogues like Trump, deserves only defeat — and a lengthy exile in infamy. Good riddance.

Kathleen Parker writes for the Washington Post Writers Group. Her columns include her own opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinion or editorial position of The Southern. Her email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.

