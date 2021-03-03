Kathleen Parker: The Senate is showing its age

Wisdom may come with age, but it comes sooner to some than to others.

Yes, we all know people well into their 80s and beyond who are as active and mentally alert as others much younger. Moreover, we are what we do, and identity isn't easily surrendered. For many people, ceasing to work feels like ceasing to be. A lawyer friend who retired and then became deeply depressed told me: "People used to pay me a lot of money for my advice, and now nobody cares what I think about anything."

It's silly to pretend that age shouldn't be a consideration for certain kinds of employment. Physical labor is harder on most bodies as they age. Sure, sitting through committee meetings, attending events and showing up on a Sunday talk show while your staff writes your legislation can't be all that taxing. But these jobs require a day-in, day-out stamina that many people in their 60s and 70s would struggle to sustain.

But features of aging, while not debilitating, are often seen as evidence of reduced vitality or mental acuity. Wrinkles and frowns take up residence in faces we no longer recognize as our own. Speech sometimes changes. Eyes become cloudy as vision fades. Gait, slowed or unbalanced, can convey uncertainty. There is a reason public people, especially women, resort to Botox and fillers. It isn't vanity so much as job security.