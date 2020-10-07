Kathleen Parker: The vice-presidential debate actually matters this time

Thus, the compelling questions: Does America consider Harris, who dropped out of the Democratic primary race early because of her weak standing, ready to be president of the United States at a moment of enormous uncertainty and upheaval? Her resume, which includes serving as California's attorney general and U.S. senator, needs little buffing. Ironically, her prosecutorial record, in some ways, reads more conservative than the liberal, Black Lives Matter emissary she has become. Then again, voter volition is more complex than political biography.

For Pence, the test is different. What has he become after almost four years as one of Trump's closest advisers and supporters — one who, protected by the Constitution, couldn't be fired?

The vice president is no slouch either, as resumes go. Before joining the Trump team, he was governor of Indiana, and a six-term member of the U.S. House. Most likely, however, the image most people conjure up of him now is silent sentinel over the president's shoulder. He's very much more than that, however. Newt Gingrich has said that Pence is, after Trump, one of the few people with the most policy influence in the administration.