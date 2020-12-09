Kathleen Parker: Time for the great escape of the brat in the White House

As we've long known, he's a brat. A big, bawling baby who wants his paci. It's little wonder that Trump was so attracted to North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the man-boy whose people's coerced loyalty Trump envied. If only Trump could have commanded such devotion from His People, he said in so many words.

They say the very rich are different from you and me, and this is certainly true when it comes to the rules. Born to wealth and privilege, little-boy Trump has never had to play by the regular rules of conduct: personal, business or otherwise. His talent for making deals at the expense of lesser mortals — combined with his strategic use of bankruptcy as a money-making instrument — has basically allowed him to proclaim victory on the backs of the screwed.

Today, those backs belong to the American voters who decided he should no longer win. The guy who can't stop talking about winning has lost and simply can't, or refuses to, believe it. This is the man who said dead and wounded troops were losers — and that the late Sen. John McCain was a hero only because he was captured. He of the silver spoon and heel spurs said he preferred heroes who weren't captured.