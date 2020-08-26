Kathleen Parker: Today's screechy GOP may soon be replaced by South Carolina's best

Haley, too, has minority roots. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she grew up in the tiny town of Bamberg, South Carolina, where her mother and father wore a sari and turban. Haley was an object of curiosity who learned about racism first-hand. Her early experiences of Other-ness helped her decide as governor to push for the removal of the Confederate flag from the Statehouse grounds after a white supremacist murdered nine black parishioners at Charleston's Mother Emanuel Church.

As Scott and Haley related their stories in dulcet tones compared to the audio assaults of Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, I couldn't help thinking about a 2024 Haley/Scott ticket (never mind the possible electoral college difficulties), which brings me to the Civil War.

South Carolina, of course, could not — and should not — have won the War Between the States, the causes of which will forever remain a stain on the state's history. But the victors' purposes — to end slavery, restore the union and make more-true our founding fathers' promises of equality — would seem to have reached something of a milestone were this once-proud secessionist state to fill a presidential ticket with a Black man and a Brown woman.

It would be unwise to ignore or dismiss either because of their association with Donald Trump. They're Republicans, after all, and both Scott and Haley are as ambitious as they are talented. But everyone bred in the South learns early that good manners are key to opening doors. And insulting the leader of one's own party bears no profit to the unwitting — or the rude.

Kathleen Parker writes for the Washington Post Writers Group. Her columns include her own opinions and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinion or editorial position of The Southern. Her email address is kathleenparker@washpost.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0