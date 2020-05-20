Kathleen Parker: Trump's war on Voice of America

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the committee, announced the investigation as well as the fact that the hearing was postponed. Which is a reminder that irony never strays far from hypocrisy. Menendez's brave defense of the Pack investigation is only slightly more impressive than the list of corruption charges leveled against the New Jersey senator a few years ago, which left a jury deadlocked but didn't stop the Senate Ethics Committee from accusing him of poor judgment that "risked undermining the public's confidence in the Senate." You can almost hear the laughter in Washington when Menendez expresses concerns about someone else's ethical improprieties.

In Pack's case, my bet is that none will be found. According to various insiders and a non-profit attorney who has experience in such things, it is both common and legal for non-profits to funnel funds to be used for other purposes, such as the making of a documentary, as long as the recipient of the diverted funds can demonstrate they were used as intended.

While Bennett may sincerely fear changes at VOA that Pack might make, there's no basis to presume he isn't equally committed to the mission of informing the broader world with respect for journalistic norms. Moreover, it would be illegal for him to alter its mission, which was established as independent and beyond the reach of meddlesome politicians.

As usual, if Trump had kept his thoughts to himself -- left VOA alone and allowed Pack to speak for himself -- the Agency for Global Media might have a good man at the helm. Most important, the VOA's Bennett could continue without distraction the serious work of informing the larger world and spreading the example of freedom.

