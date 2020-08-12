Kathleen Parker: Wait for the morning edition

Rivalry was a powerful motivator, and at the time the Soviets and Americans were competing to develop rocket, engine and re-entry technologies. Today, the egos have just expanded commensurate to the challenge of stopping a deadly virus that is galloping around the globe.

As a point of pride, Putin pointed out that one of his own daughters has taken the vaccine and suffered only a slight, short-lived, temperature increase. That sounds convincing, doesn't it? My daughter didn't die, so it's all good.

One can't help but wonder how that father-daughter conversation might have gone. Did Maria and Katerina draw straws? Putin isn't saying which of his adult daughters took the two doses, only that whichever daughter downed the draught "has taken part in the experiment," said proud papa.

I do wonder what the former Mrs. Putin makes of all this.

Clinical trial volunteers are surely the bravest and most selfless of souls, or, as in Putin's trials, "volunteers" and military personnel. The human studies began on June 17 with 76 volunteers, half of whom received a liquid form of the vaccine, the other half a soluble powder. Putin's claims that the vaccine is safe has so far not convinced other health and research authorities, including the World Health Organization. (Does that mean we like the WHO now?)