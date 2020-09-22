Kathleen Parker: We don't need no reeducation

The words "patriotic education," recently introduced by President Trump, bear an unfortunate similarity to patriotic reeducation, a term not generally associated with liberty.

Authoritarian rulers with genocidal tendencies have often used patriotic education — otherwise known as brainwashing — to turn children into little tattle-taling implants of the state. This isn't what Trump intends, even if some on the left prefer to see it that way. And there are some other forms of American reeducation taking root around the country that merit examination.

Trump announced his intention to create a commission to study a pro-America curriculum during a speech Thursday, Constitution Day, from the National Archives. He said he wanted to "restore patriotic education to our schools," largely in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the New York Times Magazine's "1619 Project," a series of essays that reframed American history as beginning with the arrival of the first slaves in the Virginia colony. The project, now being embraced by some colleges and already headed for grades K-12, places "the consequences of slavery and the contributions of Black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."