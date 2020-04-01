Kathleen Parker: We wear the pandemic on our faces

Many years ago when I was a young mother, my toddler son vanished from sight when I turned my back for a few seconds to water some flowers. Frantic, I ran to the street and looked in both directions, shrieking his name.

Nothing, nowhere. How could this be?

A few seconds passed when a police car suddenly materialized.

"Did you lose your child?" the officer asked.

"Yes," I nearly screamed. "Did you find him?"

"No," he said, "but you have that look."

Horror is what he saw. Thanks to a nearby jogger, JC was found a block away, gleefully chasing a cat that had wandered by during that blink of an eye when mine was turned elsewhere. Happy ending. Lesson learned.

I've never forgotten the officer's haunting words and the agonies they suggested. Apparently, he had seen the expression enough times to recognize it. I've thought of them again recently as I've begun to notice "that look" we can now ascribe to the pandemic.

As I take my morning walks, I can see the faces. The hellos are polite but the brows are deeply furrowed. They tell the story of a nation in shock, the fear and grief over the loss of the world they knew and may never know again.