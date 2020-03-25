Kathleen Parker: When words really matter

Not since 9/11 has the importance of eloquence been so apparent.

For the past several days, Americans have heard two public officials' very different ways of speaking and learned why fluency and persuasion are so critical in times of crisis. This is true not only of content but also of bearing: How do the words and poses chosen by our leaders inform morale as we hunker down in our homes?

On one screen Monday, President Trump spoke at length about himself (and at times about COVID-19). More than once, he wandered off script, at one point talking about how many billions of dollars he could have made had he not become president. But, he added, he was glad he had because he's now a wartime president and, presumably, one was to infer, the country needs him.

How are people supposed to feel when they hear this? To each his own, but I fear that a selfish child is in control of our fates.

On another screen, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers and the nation on the virus in his state. Unlike Trump's self-indulgent soliloquies, Cuomo's statements were straightforward, honest, factual and, despite the dire statistics, refreshingly reassuring. He understands that adults can absorb information and respond appropriately.