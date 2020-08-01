Kathy Chonez: It's easier to move a chair than an idea

If, as adults, we can’t appreciate the pile of paint molecules available to us to play with, imagine moving into a 60-foot by 30-foot completely open room. Unlike a house or apartment, this dwelling doesn’t compartmentalize our physical and mental space into little boxes designed to accommodate seemingly discrete activities of our daily life, segmenting our existence unnaturally. We can locate any activity any place at any time in the 1,800-square-foot room simply by moving furniture, reconfiguring our space, creating an entirely different perspective and a new ebb and flow to the way we function. And, we can see everywhere from anywhere, still intimately connected to our exercise routine when we sit down in our study area.

Granted, it’s easier to move a chair or a refrigerator than it is to move an idea, but eliminating first the discrete boxes that artificially divide our lives by activity and then, dislodging the things in our living space, it becomes easier, even enticing to dislodge the things in our head space because change itself has become a creative, fun, revitalizing avenue of self-expression. Moreover, we discover during the process that the journey can be as much if not more fun than the destination. In fact, the journey itself can become the prize.

Have you ever wondered why it is that regardless of their origin, anger, sadness and fear always feel the same every time we experience them? Joy, on the other hand, is refreshingly unique each and every moment because it invites wonder regardless of one’s circumstance. Anger, sadness and fear tether us to their source; they change us in oft times pathetic ways. Joy finds new delights at every turn; it changes the world in ways that improve our quality of life. Walt Whitman said, “Happiness is not in another place, but in this place … not for another hour, but for this hour.” And, when you feel like soaring, you have to do now.

Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0