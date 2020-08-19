Keller dominant, holds Reds hitless into 6th, KC wins opener

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak, leading Kansas City over Cincinnati 4-0 Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader
Keller (3-0) has won all of this starts this season after coming back from a positive test for COVID-19 and hasn't permitted a run in 17 2/3 innings.
Pitching in seven-inning game, Keller held the Reds without a hit until Tucker Barnhart looped a single into center field to begin the sixth.
Cincinnati played for the first time since Friday night. The Reds had home games against Pittsburgh called off Saturday and Sunday after a player tested positive for the virus, and the series opener at Kauffman Stadium was postponed Tuesday night while Major League Baseball did additional testing.
Keller gave up three hits, struck out five and walked Jesse Winker three times -- his only walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old righty exited with two on and Trevor Rosenthal retired the only batter he faced for his sixth save.
Keller missed the start of the regular season as he built up strength after his positive virus test during summer training. But once he was activated, he has been nearly flawless. He pitched five scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs in his first start, followed by six shutout innings at Cincinnati in his last outing.
Luis Castillo (0-3) allowed three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five.
The Royals scored three times in the first after leadoff man Whit Merrifield reached on first baseman Joey Votto's error. Jorge Soler hit an RBI double and Ryan O'Hearn snapped an 0-for-10 slump with a two-run single.
With the exception of Winker, who came into the game hitting .586 (17 for 29) in his last 10 games, no Reds player reached base until Barnhart's single.
BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2: At Baltimore, Randal Grichuk is hitting all types of pitches to just about every part of the ballpark — and often into the seats.
His recent power surge has made quite an impression on his Toronto teammates, and left Baltimore glad to finally see the slugger get out of town.
Grichuk hit two home runs, and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep of the fading Orioles.
Grichuk launched a solo shot to center in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive to left in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games.
RED SOX 6, PHILLIES 3: At Boston, Stuck in a nine-game skid, Boston quickly seemed to be heading toward loss No. 10.
Especially after rookie Kyle Hart issued a pair of four-pitch walks, loading the bases for high-scoring Philadelphia with no outs in the first inning.
But Hart managed to escape without too much damage and the Red Sox recovered to beat the Phillies.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!