Keller dominant, holds Reds hitless into 6th, KC wins opener

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak, leading Kansas City over Cincinnati 4-0 Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader

Keller (3-0) has won all of this starts this season after coming back from a positive test for COVID-19 and hasn't permitted a run in 17 2/3 innings.

Pitching in seven-inning game, Keller held the Reds without a hit until Tucker Barnhart looped a single into center field to begin the sixth.

Cincinnati played for the first time since Friday night. The Reds had home games against Pittsburgh called off Saturday and Sunday after a player tested positive for the virus, and the series opener at Kauffman Stadium was postponed Tuesday night while Major League Baseball did additional testing.

Keller gave up three hits, struck out five and walked Jesse Winker three times -- his only walks in 6 2/3 innings. The 25-year-old righty exited with two on and Trevor Rosenthal retired the only batter he faced for his sixth save.