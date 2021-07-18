Kelly, Escobar lead Diamondbacks over Cubs 6-4

The D-backs have won five of the past six games Kelly has started.

“It’s a belief in the game plan, it’s conviction with his pitches and trusting the guys around him,” Lovullo said. “It starts and stops with starting pitching each night. ... He’s as good as we’ve got.”

Arizona was able to take advantage of a sloppy performance by Chicago's pitchers with 11 walks. Joakim Soria earned his fourth save, one day after blowing a 2-1 lead by giving up three runs in the ninth.

Willson Contreras — who had the big two-run homer in the ninth off Soria on Saturday — struck out looking on a full-count breaking ball right down the middle to end Sunday's game.

Christian Walker and Nick Ahmed both had two hits. Josh Rojas reached base five times, walking four times. Escobar's homer was his 21st of the season and put the Diamondbacks ahead 6-2 in the eighth.

Cubs starter Zach Davies gave up two runs over 4 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, walked four and struck out three. Manager David Ross said he was pleased his lineup continued to fight through nine innings but couldn't overcome all the walks from his pitchers.

“The free passes are frustrating but other than that we’re playing pretty good baseball,” Ross said.