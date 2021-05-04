Kershaw falters as Cubs top Dodgers

The Cubs, who had lost seven of nine, coasted despite shortstop Javier Báez making three errors. Jake Marisnick homered for Chicago.

Kershaw hadn't allowed four or more runs in an inning of a regular-season game since a four-run sixth against Philadelphia on Sept. 18, 2017. The only other time he allowed four or more in a first inning was on Aug. 28, 2008, when he got tagged for five at Washington.

Kershaw gave up a one-out double to Kris Bryant, and things unraveled for him from there.

Rizzo followed with an RBI single. Báez walked and Matt Duffy singled to load the bases before Bote drove a three-run double off the wall in left-center to make it 4-0.

"We've been putting together great at-bats," Hendricks said. "Our guys have been battling. We've been in a good mindset and to go out and do that off him early was huge, the kind of pitcher he is."

GIANTS 12, ROCKIES 4: At Denver, Brandon Belt hit a go-ahead single and a grand slam in a 10-run first inning that propelled San Francisco over Colorado in a doubleheader opener.

Belt connected for his home run on the sixth pitch after Jhoulys Chacín relieved starter German Márquez, a 452-foot drive for his third career slam. Posey went deep four pitches later.

Márquez (1-3) allowed eight runs and six hits in two-third of an inning, an outing that raised his ERA from 4.13 to 6.21. He has lost to the Giants three times this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0