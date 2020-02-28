Kershaw strikes out 4 in 1st spring training appearance

Clayton Kershaw struck out four without allowing a hit in his spring training debut Friday, the first step toward a possible opening-day start for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kershaw faced a Milwaukee Brewers lineup with five expected regulars, including Brock Holt and Keston Hiura at the top of the order. He struck out both on three pitches in the first. After two walks and a strikeout of his final batter, Kershaw left with a 1-0 lead after 1 2/3 innings.

"It was awesome. Maybe I didn't hit one spot, but physically I felt like the ball was coming out, felt like it was breaking the right say," Kershaw said. "Now just got to figure out how to throw strikes, but other than that, it was a good first step for sure."

Kershaw, a left-hander who turns 32 on March 19, went 16-5 with a 3.03 ERA last season. He pitched 178 1/3 innings, his highest total since 2015.

He missed the start of the season due to shoulder soreness that caused him to be shut down for most of spring training. His streak of eight straight opening day starts came to an end.