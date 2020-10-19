Kershaw's latest World Series chance with Dodgers near home

ARLINGTON, Texas — Clayton Kershaw has pitched in the final game of the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers six of the last seven years. None of those were followed by lifting the World Series trophy.
There are his three National League Cy Young Awards, even an MVP during one of his 21-win seasons, and the current streak of eight consecutive NL West titles for the Dodgers.
But the 32-year-old ace lefty has a losing record (11-12) in the postseason — and Los Angeles hasn't won a World Series since 1988. That is the same year Kershaw was born in Dallas, where he still lives and not far from where he is about to get another chance to change that for the Dodgers and add a huge missing piece to his otherwise sparkling resume.
"I was throwing sim games May and June in Dallas, thinking about, man, are we even going to play a season?" Kershaw said Monday.
And now for the third time in four years, Kershaw is set to start Game 1 of the World Series for the Dodgers, who were on the verge of their season ending when he left his NL Championship Series start last week in Arlington, Texas, where the World Series is also being played.
California-born Tyler Glasnow, a 27-year-old right-hander who grew up watching the early part of Kershaw's career, starts Tuesday night for the Tampa Bay Rays in their first World Series game since 2008. Glasnow was 5-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 11 starts during the regular season and is 2-1 with a 4.66 ERA in four postseason starts.
The World Series opener comes a week after Kershaw was scratched before his scheduled start in Game 2 of the NLCS against Atlanta because of back spasms. He instead started two days later in Game 4, which was tied 1-1 before he left after allowing three hits in a row to start the sixth in what became a six-run inning for the Braves on the way to a 10-2 win and a 3-1 series lead.
But the Dodgers then won three consecutive games when facing elimination — only the second time in their storied history they did that. Kershaw was in the bullpen stretching at times during Game 7 on Sunday night, but never entered the clinching 4-3 victory.
Before these unusual playoffs after the pandemic-shortened regular season, with the Dodgers already playing the Division Series and NLCS there, Kershaw hadn't pitched professionally in Arlington. His rotation turns never matched up with trips to Texas, not at the old stadium across the street where he used to watch the Texas Rangers and one of his favorite players, Will Clark — the reason he wears No. 22 — or for the Dodgers' series at the new $1.2 billion Globe Life Field at the end of August.
Kershaw was 6-2 with a 2.16 ERA in 10 starts during the regular season, then had 13 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings to win the clinching Game 2 against Milwaukee in the first round. He went six innings to beat San Diego during the NLDS in his first Arlington start.
"He's so competitive," first-year teammate and 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts said. "He does everything right."
