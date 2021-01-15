Kiana Williams makes 6 3s, No. 1 Stanford routs Utah 82-54

SALT LAKE CITY — Stanford dominated another opponent defensively to keep its perfect record intact.

The No. 1 Cardinal held Utah without a field goal for two extended periods in a victory Friday. Utah did not score a field goal over the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first quarter and went without a basket over the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third quarter.

“Utah has incredible shooters, so we knew we had to be up into them and take away their shots,” senior guard Kiana Williams said.

Williams helped make the defensive stinginess pay off on the other end. She scored 18 points and teammate Hannah Jump had 15 — both all on 3-pointers. Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range and Jump 5 for 10.

Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) was 14 for 36 overall from long range. The Cardinal improved to 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).

Williams scored three of her team’s first five baskets to give them an early spark.

“She is a tremendous team leader,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She really got us going.”

Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each had 14 points, and Pretchel added seven rebounds.