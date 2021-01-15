Kiana Williams makes 6 3s, No. 1 Stanford routs Utah 82-54

SALT LAKE CITY — Stanford dominated another opponent defensively to keep its perfect record intact.
The No. 1 Cardinal held Utah without a field goal for two extended periods in a victory Friday. Utah did not score a field goal over the final 6 1/2 minutes of the first quarter and went without a basket over the first 6 1/2 minutes of the third quarter.
“Utah has incredible shooters, so we knew we had to be up into them and take away their shots,” senior guard Kiana Williams said.
Williams helped make the defensive stinginess pay off on the other end. She scored 18 points and teammate Hannah Jump had 15 — both all on 3-pointers. Williams was 6 for 10 from 3-point range and Jump 5 for 10.
Stanford (11-0, 8-0 Pac-12) was 14 for 36 overall from long range. The Cardinal improved to 26-1 against the Utes (3-8, 2-8).
Williams scored three of her team’s first five baskets to give them an early spark.
“She is a tremendous team leader,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “She really got us going.”
Lexie Hull and Ashten Pretchel each had 14 points, and Pretchel added seven rebounds.
Kemery Martin led Utah with 11 points, and Kennedy McQueen added 10 points and six rebounds. The Utes shot 41% from the field and struggled to adapt to relentless defensive pressure from Stanford during the first three quarters.
“They are the best team in the country,” Utah coach Lynne Roberts said. “I’ve seen a lot of Top 10 teams this year so far, and they’re so good. They make you work for everything.”
Stanford closed the first quarter with a 15-0 spurt to take a 23-8 lead. The Cardinal forced six turnovers during a six-minute scoreless stretch for Utah and scored seven points off those turnovers.
Stanford opened the second half with a 16-1 run to make it 56-26. Williams fueled the run with back-to-back 3-pointers and Jump punctuated it with a 3-pointer that gave the Cardinal a 30-point lead.
Stanford finished with only nine turnovers. The Cardinal’s efficient offense made it easier to bury the Utes with stifling defense.
“Our ability to take care of the ball was really key,” VanDerveer said.
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 81, (25) WASHINGTON STATE 77: At Los Angeles, Jordan Sanders had a season-high 24 points, Endyia Rogers scored nine of her 16 points in overtime, and Southern California beat No. 25 Washington State.
Jordyn Jenkins, a 6-foot-2 freshman, added season highs of 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals for USC (6-5, 4-5 Pac-12). The Trojans have won seven in a row against Washington State and three straight overall.
Sisters Charlisse and Krystal Leger-Walker combined to make nine 3-pointers and score 49 points for the Cougars (7-2, 5-2). Washington State, which played the program's first game as a team ranked in the Top 25, had its four-game win streak snapped.
Charlisse Leger-Walker, who finished with 26 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 69-68 lead with 2:45 to play but Rogers answered with a 3 and USC led the rest of the way. Sanders and Angel Jackson, who finished with 12 points, each made a pair of free throws in the final 10 seconds to seal it.