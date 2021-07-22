Kim earns 5th straight win on birthday, Cards beat Cubs 3-2

ST. LOUIS — Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Thursday night.

Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals improved to a game over .500 at 49-48. It's the Cardinals first winning record since being 36-35 after winning the first game of a doubleheader at Atlanta on June 20

Kim (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings. His last loss came in the second game of the doubleheader on June 20.

Ryan Helsley and T.J. McFarland each pitched a scoreless inning. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save after suffering his first career blown save on Tuesday night.

Carlson lined a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall for his ninth home run of the season. It was his first career leadoff home run and first for the Cardinals this season.

Arenado plated Carlson in the third inning with his team-leading 19th homer of the season, giving St. Louis a 3-0 lead.

Adbert Alzolay (4-10) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts in six innings. He is winless in his last seven starts.