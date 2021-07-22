Kim earns 5th straight win on birthday, Cards beat Cubs 3-2

ST. LOUIS — Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 Thursday night.
Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals improved to a game over .500 at 49-48. It's the Cardinals first winning record since being 36-35 after winning the first game of a doubleheader at Atlanta on June 20
Kim (6-5) allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in six innings. His last loss came in the second game of the doubleheader on June 20.
Ryan Helsley and T.J. McFarland each pitched a scoreless inning. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save after suffering his first career blown save on Tuesday night.
Carlson lined a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall for his ninth home run of the season. It was his first career leadoff home run and first for the Cardinals this season.
Arenado plated Carlson in the third inning with his team-leading 19th homer of the season, giving St. Louis a 3-0 lead.
Adbert Alzolay (4-10) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks, with eight strikeouts in six innings. He is winless in his last seven starts.
Jake Marisnick hit a two-run double to right-center field in the fourth inning to cut the Cardinals lead to 3-2. He is the first hitter to get an extra base hit off Kim since Pittsburgh's Kevin Newman doubled on June 25.
Marisnick's hit snapped Kim's then MLB-best 24 2/3-inning scoreless streak. It was the third-longest by a Korean-born pitcher, trailing only Chan Ho Park's 33 innings and Hyun Jin Ryu's 32-inning streak. Kim had not allowed an earned run in July before this outing.
Play was stopped for about four minutes in the bottom of the seventh after Dillon Maples hit Edmundo Sosa in the helmet with a 95 mph fastball. Cubs catcher Willson Contreras immediately summoned the Cardinals training staff. After a few anxious minutes of tests and observation, Sosa remained in the game.
TIGERS 7, RANGERS 5: At Detroit, Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and Detroit extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping slumping Texas.
Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep.
Texas has lost nine straight, equaling its longest slide this season. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs for the Rangers.