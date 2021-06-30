Kim ends skid, helps with 2-run double, Cards sweep D-Backs

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O'Neill each doubled twice and singled, and Molina had a pair of hits. All three players drove in a run.

"I think we just talked about having good at-bats, you know, taking what the pitcher gives you," Goldschmidt said. "You can still have good at bats, just not get the results. So, I think the focus has definitely been processed driven … if you do that then you know you're going to eventually get those results like we did today."

The Diamondbacks scored three in the eighth on just one hit. Two runs scored on a walk and a wild pitch by Ryan Helsley after he inherited a bases-loaded, one-out situation from Roel Ramirez, who was making his season debut. It is the 20th bases loaded walk allowed by Cardinals pitching this season.

Riley Smith (1-4) gave up four runs over three innings in his first start since May 14. The Diamondbacks were swept for the 13th time this season.

"To not keep my team in the ballgame, and to not make quality pitches at the time that I needed to, I'm very disappointed myself," Smith said.

Arizona lost its fourth straight on the road since winning Saturday at San Diego to end a record 24-game road losing streak. The Diamondbacks are a major league-worst 22-60, including 10-36 away from home.

"Fundamentally, we just got to execute at a better level," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "We do a lot right and again, when we do two or three things wrong, it costs us the ballgame and those stick out."

