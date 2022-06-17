Meet Kingston! He is silly, spunky, and oh so sweet! He loves chasing the laser, playing with his kitty friends,... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
HERRIN — Hall of Fame softball coach Bruce Jilek died Friday at a care facility in the region surrounded by family and friends.
Monica Nia Jones, Miss Windy City, has been named Miss Illinois 2022 tonight in Marion.
Keepers Quarters, a popular Carbondale restaurant, will close July 2.
MARION — It's been nearly two years since Rodney Cabaness, Shad Zimbro and Jerry Barrass (Marion Center Project, LLC) purchased the former Ill…
Miss Illinois Breana Bagley of Carbondale remains in the running to be the next Miss Illinois after being named one of the top five finalists tonight in Marion.
The primary race for the Republican candidate for Franklin County Sheriff has drawn talk about one issue involving candidate Ben Burkhamer.
In 1994, Burkhamer and a couple friends were involved in a cross burning incident in Royalton.
CARBONDALE — Marion's Venson Newsom left no doubt Friday that he plays at a different stratosphere than most high school football players.
A suspect has been charged with decapitating a 22-year-old pregnant woman whose body was discovered by her mother last week, the Alton police chief announced with an emotional video.
MARION — FedEx put a stop to all the speculation and made it official Thursday.
Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson counties are rated at a high community level for COVID-19 according to an update on coronavirus disease from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.