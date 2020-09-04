Kiviranta lifts Stars past Avs in Game 7 OT thriller

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON, Alberta — Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.

Kiviranta moved away from the crease just before his quick shot on a pass from Andrej Sekera from behind the net. Kiviranta was playing only his third postseason game, on the ice for the series finale with Andrew Cogliano unfit to play, after the 24-year-old forward scored once in 11 regular-season games.

"Pretty unreal. This is what you dream about when you're a young kid," Kiviranta said. "I played the first Game 7 of my life. I didn't know what to expect. ... Maybe their D just lost me a little bit. They didn't know who was picking me up. I tried to find a soft spot. It was a great pass."

It was only the seventh Game 7 hat trick in NHL history, and the first since Wayne Gretzky for the Los Angeles Kings in the 1993 conference finals.

Dallas will play Sunday night against Vancouver or Vegas, who had a Game 7 of their own Friday night at Rogers Place. There had never been an NHL Game 7 played at a neutral site before the two games.