Knicks hold on to end Rockets' 6-game win streak

NEW YORK — Rookie guard RJ Barrett tied his season high with 27 points and the New York Knicks held on to beat Houston 125-123 on Monday night, snapping the Rockets' six-game winning streak.
The Knicks pummeled the small-ball Rockets on the boards and in the paint to make a successful first impression in front of Leon Rose, the longtime player agent who was hired Monday as team president.
Julius Randle added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who held on after building a 21-point lead. They ended a nine-game home losing streak against the Rockets with their first victory over them since Jan. 26, 2009 — when Houston coach Mike D'Antoni was on the other sideline.
James Harden had 35 points and eight assists for the Rockets. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and nine rebounds but missed a pull-up jumper on Houston's final attempt.
Harden missed his first eight tries from beyond the arc to help New York build its big lead. He made his last two of the third quarter and then the Rockets got all the way within one in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
But the Rockets, playing without a traditional center, couldn't overcome the Knicks' whopping 65-34 rebounding advantage, or New York's 64-36 edge in points in the paint.
MAGIC 130, BLAZERS: At Orlando, C.J. McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr. added 24 to help Portland run away from Orlando.
Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period.
Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 30 points and 11 rebounds. Terrence Ross scored 23 points, but the Magic struggled offensively in the final period, hitting just six of 21 shots. The 130 points tied a season-high for points allowed by the Magic.
JAZZ 126, CAVALIERS 113: At Cleveland, Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 and the Utah Jazz began a four-game trip against Eastern Conference teams with a win on over short-handed Cleveland, who dressed only nine players and used just seven.
Donovan Mitchell had 19 points and nine rebounds, and the Jazz made 20 3-pointers while staying in the fifth playoff spot out West.
Collin Sexton scored a career-high 32 points and Kevin Love scored 22 for Cleveland, which dropped to 3-4 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
HEAT 105, BUCKS 89: At Miami, Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and the Heat beat the Bucks -- moving to 2-0 against the NBA’s best team.
Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from last season with 19 games remaining. Kendrick Nunn had 13 points and Kelly Olynyk added 11 for Miami.