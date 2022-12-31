Tags
Illinois State Police are investigating the Christmas day stabbing death of Jeffery Brown, 37 of Christopher.
Keep up with the contenders and final scores of the first day of the Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament.
Opening day of the 15th Annual Duster Thomas Hoops Classic began with a slam banger of a first game between Meridian and Carlyle and continued all through the day with some of the finest boys’ basketball action in the area.
Sunday's SIU men's basketball game will feature a number of special New Year's Day aspects - including dropping 6,000-balloons from the Banterra Center ceiling.
Check out the final scores of the first day of the Eldorado Holiday Tournament.
Holiday tournament basketball is just around the corner. Here is a brief breakdown on what's going on in our region:
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.
“Roller skating is something that is very hot right now; everybody is brining skating back into their lives,” Emery Brothers Skating Rink Owner Tonya Mathews said.
Find out who won the championship game of the Eldorado Holiday Tournament Wednesday.
"These were two very good basketball teams playing today - a great game," Shurtz said. "We just happened to come out on top today. Vienna is going to be tough to deal with the next couple of years."
