Kopech heats up in 1st game for White Sox since 2018

Michael Kopech quickly got back up to speed for the Chicago White Sox.

In his first game since having Tommy John surgery 18 months ago, Kopech threw 11 pitches — and six reached 100 mph.

"Yeah, I might have been a little geeked," he said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old right-hander started against Texas and threw a perfect inning.

"The first two pitches, I felt out of control," Kopech said. "By the third pitch, I took a breath and settled back in. But I still had quite a bit of adrenaline going."

"I felt really good, I was able to command my fastball after those first two and aside from that, just go out there and get an inning under my belt," he said.

Elsewhere around the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues:

PHILLIES 5, TWINS 1: Philadelphia star Bryce Harper exited after getting hit by a pitch in his left foot in the first inning. He later said he felt fine.

Zack Wheeler struck out six over four innings, scattering four hits and allowing a run on a homer by Royce Lewis. J.T. Realmuto and Logan Forsythe homered for the Phillies.