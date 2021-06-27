Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut, Pirates top Cards

ST. LOUIS — Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game, and the Pittsburgh Pirates went on to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 Sunday.

In a season in which there have already been a modern-day record seven no-hitters, Kranick (1-0) made a bid for perhaps the most unlikely premiere pitching performance of all-time.

The 23-year-old righty, who had never pitched above the High-A levels of the minors until this season, set down all 15 batters he faced against a Cardinals lineup that included All-Stars Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina.

Kranick struck out three and threw only 50 pitches, 36 for strikes. The Pirates led 4-0 when the rain forced a halt, ending the perfect-game bid by the 11th-round pick in the 2016 draft.

Duane Underwood Jr. relieved to begin the sixth. He set the side down in order in the sixth before giving up a leadoff double to Dylan Carlson to begin the seventh.

Gregory Polanco and Ben Gamel each hit solo homers for the Pirates, who won have won six of nine following a season-high 10-game losing streak. Bryan Reynolds drove in a pair of runs for Pittsburgh.

St. Louis, which had three hits, has lost six of seven.