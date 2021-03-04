Kreider's 2nd hat trick in 5 games lifts Rangers past Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Red hot Chris Kreider recorded his second hat trick in five games and the Rangers beat the slumping New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Thursday night in a game marred by a late injury to New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin.
Kreider, who scored three in a loss to Philadelphia on Feb. 24, has nine goals in his last six games, and 13 overall. He completed his natural hat trick 23 seconds into the final period after scoring twice in the second. His fourth career hat trick came on five shots.
Shesterkin seemed to hurt his right leg with just under six minutes to play when he stretched to stop a 2-on-1 break and shot by Damon Severson. He went down without contact and had to helped off the ice, dragging the leg.
Shesterkin kept the Rangers in the game in the first period by stopping 13 of 14 shots. He finished with 32 saves in helping the Rangers win their second straight and their fifth in seven.
Pavel Buchnevich, Brendan Smith and Alexis Lafreniere also scored for New York.
Jack Hughes scored early for the Devils, who have lost four straight and seven of eight. It was his third goal against New York in as many games. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 11 of 15 shots before being lifted. Aaron Dell finished up.
Kreider tied the game at 8:58 on a great power-play rush. In quick succession. Adam Fox, Buchnevich and Ryan Strome connected on up-ice passes with Strome finding Kreider alone in front.
Kreider didn't even get his stick on his next goal. A point shot by Ryan Lindgren bounced off his body into the net. The big winger made it 3-1 with an shot into the top of the net on an odd man rush.
ISLANDERS 5, SABRES 2: At Uniondale, Matt Martin scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Buffalo Sabres in the opener of a three-game series.
Noah Dobson, Anthony Beauvillier and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York, and rookie Ilya Sorokin stopped 16 shots. The Islanders improved to 5-0-1 in their last six overall and 8-0-2 at the Nassau Coliseum to remain the only team without a regulation loss at home.
Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen scored for Buffalo, which has lost five straight (0-5-1). The Sabres are 2-8-1 since taking a two-week break for a COVID outbreak.
HURRICANES 5, RED WINGS 2: At Raleigh, Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast scored a pair of goals early in the third period to help Carolina take over and beat Detroit.
Staal's goal 45 seconds into the period broke a 2-all tie, while Fast — who assisted on Staal's goal when a shot attempt bounced off him to set up that rebound putaway — followed by finishing at the crease off a perfect pass from Andrei Svechnikov at 2:50.
Svechnikov, Martin Necas and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes, who came in tied for the second most points in the league. But they got off to a slow start against a team sitting near the bottom of the NHL standings despite playing their first home game in front of limited fans.
FLYERS 4, PENGUINS 3: At Pittsburgh, Claude Giroux scored his second goal of the night on a tap-in with 2:08 remaining and Philadelphia recovered from an early Pittsburgh deluge to slip by.
The Flyers trailed by three following a 71-second first-period onslaught by Pittsburgh but kept chipping away and finally moving in front on Giroux's easy flip into an open net late in the third.
Giroux's first goal pulled the Flyers within one in the second period, like his winner a simple shot from in front. Scott Laughton drew Philadelphia even 13:37 into the third. Sean Couturier started the Flyer comeback with his sixth of the season late in the first period.