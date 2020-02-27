Kubalik records hat trick, Chicago rallies past Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Dominik Kubalik recorded a hat trick with three goals in the third period, and Chicago rallied past Tampa Bay 5-2 on Thursday night.

Slater Koekkoek scored his first goal of the season and Brandon Saad added another score as Chicago beat the Lightning for the first time in regulation since Dec. 13, 2009.

The Blackhawks scored three goals in a span of 5:20 and five goals total in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit.

Chicago's Corey Crawford finished with 37 saves.

Tampa Bay had won eight consecutive games against Chicago and was 14-0-2 in the last 16 meetings in the regular season.

Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, which lost its fourth consecutive game. Curtis McElhinney stopped 22 shots.

Koekkoek, a 2012 first-round pick by the Lightning, fired a shot from the right point through traffic for the eventual winner. It was his first goal since April 5.

The first two periods were dominated by special teams, with eight combined power-play chances for a combined 15 minutes, 52 seconds of special team play in the opening 32:38 of the game.

