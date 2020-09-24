Kuhl goes 7 sharp innings, Pirates beat slumping Cubs

Right fielder Jason Heyward said the Cubs are not feeling any angst over their late-season struggles. Chicago concludes its regular season this weekend with a three-game series at the crosstown White Sox, which begins Friday night.

"We've taken step one in what we want to have happen (reaching the postseason) but it's not our end-all goal, obviously" Heyward said. "We just have to play out the rest of the schedule and move on to what's next."

Geoff Hartlieb and Blake Cederlind completed the shutout in which the Pirates' staff was backed by four home runs.

Moran connected in the first inning to open the scoring and Reynolds homered in the second off Alec Mills (5-5). The Pirates got a third solo homer in the third inning from Adam Frazier to move in front 3-0 and Josh Bell hit a two-run blast in the fifth off Kyle Ryan that pushed the lead to 6-0.

Jared Oliva had the first two hits of his major league career for Pittsburgh with a pair of singles.

Three straight wins over the first-place Cubs provides some hope for next year to the Pirates (19-37), who have the worst record in the major leagues.