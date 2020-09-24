Kuhl goes 7 sharp innings, Pirates beat slumping Cubs

PITTSBURGH — Chad Kuhl pitched seven sharp innings and Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds each homered in three-hit games in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 7-0 victory over the slumping Chicago Cubs on Thursday.
Kuhl (2-3) retired the first nine batters and had a no-hitter until Anthony Rizzo doubled to the wall in right-center with one out in the sixth inning.
The right-hander finished his comeback season on a strong note. He allowed two hits, struck out five hits and gave up three walks. He sat out last season while rehabbing after Tommy John surgery.
"If felt great," Kuhl said. "Obviously, you want to finish strong, and it just worked out. I think in just a short time this season I was able to make strides with everything, mound presence and stuff like that, that has not always been great."
The Cubs, who clinched a postseason berth Tuesday, are stumbling toward the playoffs with five losses in six games. They have scored two or fewer runs in each of the five defeats.
Chicago's magic number for clinching the NL Central remained two with three days left in the regular season. The Cubs' only other hit was Jason Kipnis' double in the seventh.
"I'd prefer to flush this one, to be honest with you. Throw it in the trash and start again tomorrow," manager David Ross said. "It (stinks) right now that we're not playing really well but we have to come back tomorrow with our lunch pail and go to work. Our guys have done a good job of that all year."
Right fielder Jason Heyward said the Cubs are not feeling any angst over their late-season struggles. Chicago concludes its regular season this weekend with a three-game series at the crosstown White Sox, which begins Friday night.
"We've taken step one in what we want to have happen (reaching the postseason) but it's not our end-all goal, obviously" Heyward said. "We just have to play out the rest of the schedule and move on to what's next."
Geoff Hartlieb and Blake Cederlind completed the shutout in which the Pirates' staff was backed by four home runs.
Moran connected in the first inning to open the scoring and Reynolds homered in the second off Alec Mills (5-5). The Pirates got a third solo homer in the third inning from Adam Frazier to move in front 3-0 and Josh Bell hit a two-run blast in the fifth off Kyle Ryan that pushed the lead to 6-0.
Jared Oliva had the first two hits of his major league career for Pittsburgh with a pair of singles.
Three straight wins over the first-place Cubs provides some hope for next year to the Pirates (19-37), who have the worst record in the major leagues.
"We played another complete game, we did a lot of things well on all sides of the ball and it's really encouraging to see," manager Derek Shelton said. "Obviously, our record is not where we want to be, and to come in and play a team that's leading our division and win three of four, I think it speaks a lot to this group."
Mills lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up four runs and eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts. He threw a no-hitter Sept. 13 at Milwaukee.
"I was not able to throw anything for a strike," Mills said. "Probably the worst outing for me all season, I'd say. It's really frustrating to end the regular season like that."
ROCKIES 5, GIANTS 4: At San Francisco, Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 11th inning, and Colorado rallied to keep contending San Francisco from gaining ground in the NL wild-card race by beating the Giants.
Jairo Díaz earned his fourth save by getting Austin Slater to ground into a game-ending double play. Several cheering Rockies jumped over the dugout rail celebrating.
The Giants (28-28), winners of three of their last five, dropped behind idle Cincinnati for the first NL wild card. The Reds (29-28) visit Minnesota over the final weekend as the playoff-bound Padres come to San Francisco.
INDIANS 5, WHITE SOX 4: At Cleveland, José Ramírez delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and Cleveland beat Chicago for a four-game sweep in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.
The victory pulled the Indians within one game of Chicago for the fourth seed and home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason. Idle Minnesota leads the White Sox by one game in the AL Central with three to play.
The Indians have won five straight and the White Sox have lost five in a row.
BLUE JAYS 4, YANKEES 1: At Buffalo, Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven shutout innings and Toronto Blue clinched their first postseason spot since 2016, beating the Yankees and further damaging New York's chances of hosting a first-round playoff series.
New York lost for the fourth time in five games and remained two games behind the slumping White Sox for the fourth seed. Chicago lost 5-4 at Cleveland, its fifth straight defeat.
Toronto secured at least an AL wild-card spot and ensured its eighth trip overall to the postseason.
METS 3, NATIONALS 2: At Washington, Robinson Chirinos homered and drove in three runs, and New York beat Washington to keep their flickering postseason hopes alive.
The Mets (26-31) moved within 2 1/2 games of Miami (28-28) for second place in the NL East and within 2 1/2 games of San Francisco (28-28) for the NL’s second wild card spot.
David Peterson (6-2) closed his rookie season with his longest outing, going seven innings and allowing four hits and one run while striking out four. He leads New York in victories with two more than ace Jacob deGrom. Peterson is in line to become the sixth rookie ever to lead the Mets in victories and the first since Dillon Gee in 2011.
