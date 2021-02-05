Kuraly, Marchand lead Bruins past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for the Bruins, who have won seven of eight overall and all four matchups against the Flyers this season.

James van Riemsdyk scored for Philadelphia.

Kuraly netted the game-winner with a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Brian Elliott on the glove side, went off the post and in with 7:32 remaining.

Marchand tied the game at 1, scoring on a scramble in front as he was falling to the ground. He has six goals and six assists during an eight-game point streak.

Boston has more third-period goals (19) than all other periods and overtime combined (15).

The teams next will meet on Feb. 21 as part of the NHL's outdoor series at Lake Tahoe.

Van Riemsdyk continued his stellar start to the season when he put the Flyers in front with a deflection of Erik Gustafsson's shot from the point 27 seconds into the third. The power-play score was the sixth goal for the veteran winger, who is among the NHL leaders with 16 points. It also gave him 11 points during a six-game point streak.