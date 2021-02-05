Kuraly, Marchand lead Bruins past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA — Sean Kuraly and Brad Marchand scored 27 seconds apart in the third period to lead the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.
Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for the Bruins, who have won seven of eight overall and all four matchups against the Flyers this season.
James van Riemsdyk scored for Philadelphia.
Kuraly netted the game-winner with a wrist shot from above the left circle that beat Brian Elliott on the glove side, went off the post and in with 7:32 remaining.
Marchand tied the game at 1, scoring on a scramble in front as he was falling to the ground. He has six goals and six assists during an eight-game point streak.
Boston has more third-period goals (19) than all other periods and overtime combined (15).
The teams next will meet on Feb. 21 as part of the NHL's outdoor series at Lake Tahoe.
Van Riemsdyk continued his stellar start to the season when he put the Flyers in front with a deflection of Erik Gustafsson's shot from the point 27 seconds into the third. The power-play score was the sixth goal for the veteran winger, who is among the NHL leaders with 16 points. It also gave him 11 points during a six-game point streak.
The game was scoreless through two periods in a defensive struggle.
Philadelphia's best opportunity occurred when Joel Farabee was awarded a penalty shot after getting pulled down on a breakaway attempt with 3½ minutes left in the second. But Rask denied Farabee, who tried to shoot low through Rask's pads.
The Bruins had a couple of chances on a power play with five minutes left in the second, but Elliott made a pair of good saves. First, he denied David Pastrnak with a pad stop before using his right arm to keep Charlie McAvoy's attempt out of the net.
Pastrnak, who had three goals and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Philadelphia, had an assist on Marchand's goal.
PANTHERS 2, PREDATORS 1: At Sunrise, Carter Verhaeghe had the go-ahead goal and an assist, and Aleksander Barkov also scored as Florida defeated Nashville.
Chris Drieger turned back 24 shots for Florida, which improved to 6-0-2.
Colton Sissons had the lone goal for the Predators, who split the two-game series. Pekka Rinne had 34 saves for Nashville.