Lakers try to regain control in Game 4

"This gives us that much more confidence going into this series, letting them know that we're here, we're in this for the long haul," Denver coach Michael Malone said. "We're going to continue to fight and do whatever we can."

The Lakers easily recovered from their other two losses in the playoffs. They dropped Game 1 against Portland in the first round and won the next four. When they lost Game 1 again in the second round against Houston, they followed with six straight victories, so aren't going to overreact to another defeat.

"We're still up 2-1. We have control of the series," Davis said. "We've just got to come out in Game 4 and play our style of basketball."

But Davis acknowledged that his two-rebound performance Tuesday was "unacceptable," and he noted the team mistakes that the Lakers didn't clean up from the previous game. Los Angeles had a 16-point lead early in the second half of Game 2 and could have coasted to a second straight easy victory, but had to scramble at the end after finishing with 24 turnovers and 30 fouls.

The Nuggets then scored 25 points in Game 3 off the Lakers' turnovers — with James committing a game-high six of them in his 26th playoff triple-double.