Last chance for Fowler, others, for PGA playoffs

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rickie Fowler gets a final chance to keep his season going at the Wyndham Championship this week. And he's not the only big name on the PGA Tour hoping to end up on the right side of golf's playoff standings.

The top 125 players in the FedEx Cup make the tour's postseason. That's why all but one of those ranked between 104th and 151st will tee it up starting Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club.

Major champions Adam Scott (No. 121), Justin Rose (No. 138) and Francesco Molinari (No. 140) are also playing to stay or, like Fowler at No. 130, get into the chase for the FedEx Cup the next few weeks.

"Yeah, it's pretty simple," Fowler said Wednesday. "Back up against the wall, go make some more birdies than I do bogeys and get a tee time next week, and if not, you don't. Yeah, it's kind of just all on me."

Fowler, one of the golf's most popular players who's seen in TV commercials galore, wishes he knew why his game has struggled the past couple of seasons. The last of Fowler's five wins came in 2019 and his only top-10 finish this season was a tie for eighth at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island in May.

Fowler compared it to kickstarting a dirt bike that revs for a little while and then shuts off.