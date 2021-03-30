Last day of spring training, Braves' Soroka back from injury

On the final day of spring training, former All-Star pitcher Mike Soroka took a big step toward getting back on a regular-season mound

Soroka gave up a home run while working two innings for the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday in his 2021 debut in his comeback from a torn Achilles tendon.

The 23-year-old right-hander made it through his first inning without giving up a run. The Red Sox put two aboard with a hit and a walk, but Soroka recorded a pair of strikeouts, including Chris Herrmann swinging to end the threat.

Jarren Duran led off the next inning by launching a towering drive over the right-field wall to bring the Red Sox to 5-3. Soroka issued another walk and again had to deal with two runners aboard after an error.

But Soroka closed out the seven-inning game by getting Jeter Downs to hit into a double play, earning a save.

"It felt good. It felt really good," Soroka said "It was kind of nice to got into trouble a little bit. I had to keep making pitches like I would during the season."

While Soroka had pitched in simulated games at the Braves' spring training complex, this was his first appearance against an opposing team since his injury on Aug. 3, 2020.