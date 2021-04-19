Late baskets from Jacksons lead Pistons over Cavs

DETROIT — Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including a tie breaking baseline drive in the final minute, lifting the Detroit Pistons to a 109-105 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Jackson was fouled on his basket with 29 seconds left. He missed the free throw but the Cavaliers couldn't secure the rebound. Josh Jackson grabbed it and then scored to go up 107-103 with 16.5 seconds remaining, giving the Cavaliers their fifth loss in six games.

Collin Sexton scored 28 points and Darius Garland added 23 for the Cavaliers. The backcourt scored the final 20 points for Cleveland, which is fading in the race for the play-in tournament in the Eastern Conference.

Saddiq Bey scored 20 points for the Pistons, who started three rookies and a second-year player making his first career start.

Bey made his first six 3-pointers, all in the first quarter. He had a personal 12-0 run on four 3-pointers during a 21-3 spurt early that gave Detroit a 32-9 lead.

Cleveland was outscored 30-6 on 3-pointers in the first half but whittled the halftime deficit to 62-53.

The Cavaliers tightened up the 3-point defense after that, keeping Detroit scoreless beyond the arc for the entire second half.