Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Gabe Kalscheur added 16 and Minnesota rallied late for a 71-68 victory over No. 24 Purdue on Thursday.

Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota (12-7, 5-7 Big Ten), which trailed by five with 2 minutes to play.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points and Zach Edey added 13 for the Boilermakers (13-8, 8-6).

After Kalscheur buried a pair of 3-pointers, Robbins missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have tied the game with 2 1/2 minutes to play.

At the other end, Purdue's Mason Gillis spotted up in the corner and buried a 3 for a 64-59 lead. Gillis' basket snapped a string of 12 straight misses from beyond the arc for the Boilermakers.

However, Robbins responded with a jumper, and after a Purdue turnover, Carr came up with a loose ball and drained a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 64.

After a timeout, Purdue worked the ball inside to Williams, who missed twice but came up with the rebound both times. He was successful on his third attempt, a dunk that gave Purdue a two-point lead with 51 seconds to play.