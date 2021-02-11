Late rally lifts Minnesota past No. 24 Purdue, 71-68

MINNEAPOLIS — Marcus Carr scored 19 points, Gabe Kalscheur added 16 and Minnesota rallied late for a 71-68 victory over No. 24 Purdue on Thursday.
Brandon Johnson scored 15 points and Liam Robbins added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota (12-7, 5-7 Big Ten), which trailed by five with 2 minutes to play.
Trevion Williams led Purdue with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. had 14 points and Zach Edey added 13 for the Boilermakers (13-8, 8-6).
After Kalscheur buried a pair of 3-pointers, Robbins missed the front end of a one-and-one that could have tied the game with 2 1/2 minutes to play.
At the other end, Purdue's Mason Gillis spotted up in the corner and buried a 3 for a 64-59 lead. Gillis' basket snapped a string of 12 straight misses from beyond the arc for the Boilermakers.
However, Robbins responded with a jumper, and after a Purdue turnover, Carr came up with a loose ball and drained a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 64.
After a timeout, Purdue worked the ball inside to Williams, who missed twice but came up with the rebound both times. He was successful on his third attempt, a dunk that gave Purdue a two-point lead with 51 seconds to play.
Women's Top 25
(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 77, MISSOURI 63: At Columbia, Destanni Henderson had seven of her 11 points in a decisive third-quarter run as No. 1 South Carolina pulled away from Missouri for its 30th straight win against Southeastern Conference competition.
Zia Cooke shook off a poor start to finish with 15 points for the Gamecocks while Aliyah Boston had 11 points and 12 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season and 22nd of her college career.
(3) LOUISVILLE 85, GEORGIA TECH 70: At Louisville, Dana Evans scored 25 points in her home finale, Kianna Smith scored 13 of her 21 points in the third quarter and No. 3 Louisville beat Georgia Tech.
The Cardinals (19-1, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their third consecutive game and improved to 8-0 against the Yellow Jackets. Evans had 13 points at halftime for her school-record 36th consecutive double-figure scoring effort that broke Angel McCoughtry’s previous mark set over the 2007-08 and ’08-09 seasons.
(4) NC STATE 86, CLEMSON 65: At Raleigh, Kayla Jones scored 21 points and No. 4 North Carolina State regrouped from an upset loss by beating Clemson.
Jakia Brown-Turner added 13 points for the Wolfpack, who had lost at unranked rival North Carolina last weekend. Against Clemson, N.C. State scored the first 12 points of the game on the way to a 17-2 lead in the opening 5 1/2 minutes.
(12) MICHIGAN 62, PURDUE 49: At West Lafayette, Naz Hillmon scored 21 points, Leigha Brown added 20 and No. 12 Michigan returned from a three-week COVID layoff with a win over Purdue.
The Wolverines had not played since Jan. 21, a memorable game in which Hillmon set school record for points — male or female — with 50 in an 81-77 loss to No. 11 Ohio State.
(20) KENTUCKY 71, (16) TENNESSEE 56: At Lexington, Chasity Patterson scored 21 points and No. 20 Kentucky was 10 of 20 from 3-point range to pull away for a 71-56 win over No. 16 Tennessee.
The Lady Vols, who won the first meeting 70-53 on Jan. 24, were without Rennia Davis, their leading rebounder (8.9) and second-leading scorer (14.5) because of COVID-19 protocol.
RUTGERS 70, (21) NORTHWESTERN 54: AT Evanston, Tyia Singleton scored a career-high 17 points, Tekia Mack had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Rutgers won its second straight following an eight-game break, topping No. 21 Northwestern.
Neither team had a lead of more than seven points until Rutgers' 12-1 run over the final 3:21. Mack and Diamond Johnson each made a basket during the run and the rest of the scoring came from the free-throw line.
(24) GEORGIA 74, AUBURN 54: At Athens, Maya Caldwell had her first career double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 24 Georgia beat Auburn.
Caldwell had six assists and made three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (15-4, 7-4 SEC).