LaVine continues strong play, leads Bulls past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading Chicago to a 123-110 victory over Charlotte on Friday night.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight.

Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points, 22 of those coming in the first half. But the Hornets committed 20 turnovers, leading to 26 Bulls points, as they dropped their fourth straight.

LaVine, who had averaged 32.2 points over his previous five games, converted on 8 of 12 shots from the field and made all six foul shots. He also had six rebounds.

Chicago dominated the paint, scoring 64 points.

The Hornets trailed most of the game before cutting the lead to six with four minutes to go. But Markkanen slammed home an inside feed from Thaddeus Young and LaVine buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to push the lead back to double digits.

ROCKETS 103, PISTONS 102: At Detroit, Jerami Grant's driving layup on the final play came too late, and Houston held on for a victory over Detroit.