LaVine continues strong play, leads Bulls past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach LaVine continued his strong play with 25 points and nine assists, leading Chicago to a 123-110 victory over Charlotte on Friday night.
Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 23 points and Coby White added 18 points and eight assists as the Bulls won their third straight.
Gordon Hayward scored 34 points for the Hornets and Devonte Graham had a season-high 24 points, 22 of those coming in the first half. But the Hornets committed 20 turnovers, leading to 26 Bulls points, as they dropped their fourth straight.
LaVine, who had averaged 32.2 points over his previous five games, converted on 8 of 12 shots from the field and made all six foul shots. He also had six rebounds.
Chicago dominated the paint, scoring 64 points.
The Hornets trailed most of the game before cutting the lead to six with four minutes to go. But Markkanen slammed home an inside feed from Thaddeus Young and LaVine buried a 3-pointer from the left wing to push the lead back to double digits.
ROCKETS 103, PISTONS 102: At Detroit, Jerami Grant's driving layup on the final play came too late, and Houston held on for a victory over Detroit.
Grant scored 21 points for Detroit, which rallied from a 20-point second-quarter deficit and nearly erased a four-point gap late in the fourth. Griffin's 3-pointer with 29.9 seconds remaining made it 103-102, and the Pistons stopped Houston at the other end to set up Grant's final bid.
RAPTORS 101, HEAT 81: At Tampa, Florida, Norman Powell scored 23 points, OG Anunoby added 21 and Toronto recovered in the second half after blowing a 21-point lead to beat Miami.
Kendrick Nunn led the Heat (6-8) with 20 points, but the injury-riddled defending Eastern Conference champions made just seven of 31 3-point shots (22.7%) in losing for the fourth time in six games. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and eight rebounds.
PACERS 120, MAGIC 118: At Indianapolis, Malcolm Brogdon hit the decisive 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left in overtime, lifting Indiana to a win over Orlando.
The Magic went ahead 115-110 early in the overtime period. Brogdon appeared to tie it at 115 on a 3-pointer, but after a timeout, officials ruled he had stepped out of bounds.
76ERS 122,CELTICS 110: At Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 38 points and 11 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 23 points and Philadelphia beat Boston.
Seth Curry returned to the Sixers' starting lineup following a seven-game absence because of a positive COVID-19 test and scored 15 points.
CAVALIERS 125, NETS 113: At Cleveland, Collin Sexton had 25 points and nine assists, Andre Drummond added 19 points and 16 rebounds and Cleveland beat Brooklyn for the second time in three days.
Kyrie Irving scored 38 points and James Harden had 19 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which lost 147-135 in double-overtime to the Cavaliers in the debut of its high-scoring trio Wednesday. Durant scored 38 points in that game and played 50 minutes, so the Nets rested him Friday with another game scheduled Saturday.
HAWKS 116, TIMBERWOLVES 98: At Minneapolis, Trae Young scored a season-high 43 points, Clint Capela had 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks, and Atlanta topped Minnesota.
Young scored 25 points in the first half as the Hawks took a 19-point lead at halftime. He reached 40 points late in the third quarter with a step-back 3-pointer that put the Hawks up 84-59.