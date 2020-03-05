Law enforcement groups to oppose eliminating cash bail

The limits would not apply to large self-insured plans that are governed by the federal Employment Retirement Income Security Act, known as ERISA, or to Medicare Part D plans, which are regulated under federal law.

In the end, the bill received only eight yes votes on the 18-member committee, two votes short of the majority needed.

The bill was officially listed as tabled under House rules and Guzzardi said he would continue working on it in hopes of getting it through the House this year.

“I think we have some more education to do with some members of this committee who may not fully understand how this board would work or why it’s an effective tool to lower costs,” he said. “So we’ll continue doing that as well.”

FOID card delays

Republican lawmakers are calling to abolish the state’s Firearm Owners Identification card requirement – or at least to install fixes to expedite the Illinois State Police’s handling of a backlog of applications that is leaving gun owners in a state of uncertainty.