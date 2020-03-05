Law enforcement groups to oppose eliminating cash bail

SPRINGFIELD — Several statewide law enforcement organizations said Monday, March 2, they will strongly oppose efforts to eliminate cash bail in Illinois, one of Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s top priorities.
“We’re here to say we cannot, and unequivocally do not, support efforts being discussed to eliminate cash bail,” Jim Kaitschuk, executive director of the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association, said during a news conference. “This is not the way to make the criminal justice system more equitable. It is not the way to make our communities safer.”
Kaitschuk and several other law enforcement leaders announced they had formed a new organization, Coalition for Public Safety. Its members include the Sheriffs’ Association, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council, Chicago Lodge 7 Fraternal Order of Police, Illinois Police Benevolent and Protective Association, and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
Illinois enacted significant bail reform in 2017. Under the new system, people charged with most nonviolent crimes do not have to post a cash bond to get out of jail, but they may be subjected to other limitations such as house arrest or wearing some kind of electronic monitoring device.
Also that year, Cook County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans issued a general order that greatly limited that court’s use of cash bail.
Advocates for eliminating cash bail say the system is unfair to poor people who cannot afford their bail and it forces many of them to plead guilty simply so they can get out of jail. People who can afford their bail, on the other hand, often have better outcomes in their cases because they have more time to work with their attorney.
But McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas Petitgout said bail is also an effective way to ensure someone will make their court appearances. Since the 2017 reforms went into effect, he said, the number of warrants issued in his western Illinois county has more than doubled, from fewer than 1,000 per year before the change in law to more than 2,000 per year.
“Since the reform, if you’re a criminal, you are twice as likely to have a warrant (for failure to appear) and half as likely to cooperate with the criminal justice system,” he said.
Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow said judges already have authority to lower a bond amount or release people on their own recognizance if they deem an initial bond amount is too high.
Supporters of eliminating cash bail in Illinois have not yet introduced a bill.
February marijuana sales
Legal marijuana sales in the state remained strong in February, with nearly $35 million spent on marijuana and infused products in the second month of adult-use legalization.
Customers spent $34.8 million on 831,600 items over the 29-day period. Of that, $25.6 million was spent by Illinois residents, while out-of-staters spent about $9.2 million, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
The numbers do not include taxes collected.
The numbers are down slightly from January, which saw $39.2 million in sales over a 31-day span. That generated $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue for the state, plus another $3.1 million in retail sales taxes that are shared between the state and local governments. Tax numbers for February are not yet available.
The state’s share of cannabis tax revenue is divided among several funds, including 35 percent to the state general fund, 20 percent to substance abuse programs, 10 percent to a budget stabilization fund, 8 percent to local governments for crime prevention and 2 percent for public education and public health data collection.
Another 25 percent goes into a special fund for community development projects in areas with high arrest and poverty rates that were disproportionately affected by the “war on drugs.”
Prescription price caps
A bill that would allow the state to cap the prices of certain high-cost prescription drugs stalled in a House committee Wednesday, March 4, amid stiff opposition from the pharmaceutical and insurance industries.
It was the second straight year House Bill 3493 failed to pass out of the Prescription Drug Affordability and Accessibility Committee. Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, who chairs the committee and is the bill’s chief sponsor, called it frustrating.
“I think that the situation for patients who need their prescriptions in this state is dire and getting worse every day, and I would hope that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle could see that it’s time for us to do something,” Guzzardi said in an interview after the vote. “Unfortunately, they seem to be more responsive to the pharmaceutical industry than to their constituents.”
The bill would set up a five-member board that would have authority to conduct cost reviews and set “upper payment limits” for any prescription drug that crosses certain price thresholds.
Those include brand name drugs that cost $30,000 or more for a year’s supply or a course of treatment, or whose wholesale price increases by more than $3,000 in a 12-month period. Other thresholds would apply to “biosimilar” drugs – those that are highly similar to name brand drugs made from microorganisms found in plants or animals – as well as generic drugs.
The upper payment limits would apply only to insurance policies regulated by the state. Those are primarily small-group employer-based plans, individual family plans that people purchase through the Affordable Care Act exchange markets, and plans administered directly by the state, such as state employees’ health insurance and the state Medicaid program.
The limits would not apply to large self-insured plans that are governed by the federal Employment Retirement Income Security Act, known as ERISA, or to Medicare Part D plans, which are regulated under federal law.
In the end, the bill received only eight yes votes on the 18-member committee, two votes short of the majority needed.
The bill was officially listed as tabled under House rules and Guzzardi said he would continue working on it in hopes of getting it through the House this year.
“I think we have some more education to do with some members of this committee who may not fully understand how this board would work or why it’s an effective tool to lower costs,” he said. “So we’ll continue doing that as well.”
FOID card delays
Republican lawmakers are calling to abolish the state’s Firearm Owners Identification card requirement – or at least to install fixes to expedite the Illinois State Police’s handling of a backlog of applications that is leaving gun owners in a state of uncertainty.
“My office receives three to five calls almost every day now (with FOID delay concerns),” Rep. Charlie Meier, R-Okawville, said at a Capitol news conference Wednesday, March 4. “Wherever I go, I'm contacted by people that walk up to me, ‘I have a problem with my FOID card.’ You have to explain the process. And you tell them that, you know, you're not the only one that's two, three or four months behind. There's many more.”
Meier and some of his fellow Republican House members said their offices have been “inundated” by callers who have had issues with FOID. They said the delay in FOID card processing has left law abiding gun owners in the lurch as they await renewals, and two constituents who experienced delays shared their stories at the news conference Wednesday as well.
The lawmakers said nearly $30 million in funding was swept from the ISP’s coffers to the state’s general revenue fund from fiscal years 2015 to 2019, including more than $13 million from the Firearm Services Fund which goes to FOID administration.
A FOID card costs $10 and must be renewed every 10 years. Of that fee, $6 goes to the Wildlife and Fish Fund, $3 to the Firearm Services Fund and $1 to the State Police Services Fund.
Rep. Patrick Windhorst, a Metropolis Republican who represents all or parts of the state’s southernmost 11 counties, said his priority is abolishing FOID card requirements in the state, and he noted there are court challenges to the FOID card’s constitutionality.
Right now, a FOID cardholder can apply for renewal within 90 days of the card’s expiration date. Windhorst said, due to long delays, this often creates a window between when a FOID card expires and when the cardholder gets a renewed card in the mail.
Windhorst said House Bill 4447, backed by the group, would move that renewal window to 180 days before expiration in the hopes of closing any overlap between expiration and a lag in processing.
Another measure, House Bill 4448, would require ISP to automatically renew the lapsed FOID card of anyone who has a valid and current concealed carry license as long as the license holder is in good standing with the state. An automatically renewed FOID would expire at the same time the CCL does.
Property tax relief
Illinois House Republicans said Tuesday, March 3, they believe efforts to enact property tax relief have stalled in the General Assembly, and they accused Democrats of using a task force that was formed last year to push for higher income and sales taxes.
“Illinois' convoluted and broken property tax system has been driving the high cost of living that's pushing families and businesses out of our state,” Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, R-Elmhurst, said during a news conference at the Capitol. “Despite the fact that homeowners have been crying desperately for relief, Democrats last year failed to produce any significant action.”
Last year, as lawmakers were debating Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s proposed constitutional amendment to overhaul the state’s income tax system, they also passed a bill establishing a Property Tax Relief Task Force that would meet throughout the fall to study ways to provide property tax relief and deliver a final report by the end of the year.
So far, though, the task force has produced only a draft report that Republicans said was simply a list of topics that had been discussed by various subcommittees of the task force, while none of the recommendations had been considered by the full 80-member group.
Meanwhile, Republicans have said they have introduced numerous bills they believe would provide property tax relief, including bills calling for overhaul of public pension benefits, limiting workers compensation awards, repealing what Republicans call “unfunded mandates” on school districts and expanding property tax exemptions for seniors.
Rep. Michael Zalewski, D-Riverside, who chairs the House Revenue Committee, did not immediately respond to the Republicans’ charges but said through a spokesperson that he would make a statement later in the week after that committee has met.
Utility rates
A 2013 state law allowing utilities to tack natural gas surcharges onto consumer bills for the purpose of funding infrastructure improvements is under scrutiny at the Capitol.
At a Statehouse news conference Tuesday, March 3, lawmakers and consumer advocates called for ending that state law on Jan. 1, 2021, three years earlier than its Dec. 31, 2023, statutory sunset date.
They claim allowing the surcharges “helps major utilities sidestep the regulatory process, automatically raise heating bills, and force many customers into financial crisis to cover billions of dollars in reckless utility spending.”
Sen. Ram Villivalam, D-Chicago, said his Senate Bill 3497 and its companion House Bill 5247 are aimed at starting “a conversation centered on the accountability, the safety, and the affordability of utility bill increases that our families are facing in the state of Illinois.”
He was joined by Rep. Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, who sponsors the House bill, and representatives of AARP Illinois, the Citizens Utility Board, the Illinois Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) and the Environmental Law and Policy Center. They’re among more than 20 groups supporting the effort.
The coalition criticized a 2013 state law which allowed for Qualified Infrastructure Plant, or QIP, surcharges to be applied to consumer bills. The measure was written to allow utility companies to replace outdated pipes, including cast iron piping that was an explosion risk.
“Seven years ago, the Illinois Legislature gave gas utilities permission to charge their customers more in order to make urgent repairs, such as replacing old cast iron pipes – repairs that were needed to keep us all safe,” Mason said. “Unfortunately, instead of just making the necessary safety repairs, the utilities are now spending money on things like installing new meters and replacing perfectly safe pipes and we're all getting stuck with this bill.”
Marcelyn Love, an Ameren Illinois communications executive, said the coalition’s effort was intentionally misleading.
“By claiming that Ameren Illinois has no clear public safety justification for making system improvements, these groups are willfully ignoring a federal law which requires natural gas utilities to implement pipeline safety upgrades by 2035,” she said. “This includes upgrades to transmission and distribution lines and improved technology to maintain proper pressurization of the system. Ameren Illinois will continue to do our part to help strengthen the safety, reliability and integrity of the natural gas distribution system every day for the customers that rely on us.”
Student ID cards
A panel of state senators Tuesday, March 3, approved legislation requiring public colleges and universities to add mental health contact information to the back of student identification cards.
As a parent of a first-year college student, Villa Park Democratic Sen. Tom Cullerton said it is a “trying and stressful time,” as with any other parent who misses their child. But he said such situations are also difficult for the student, who may be away from home for the first time.
His initiative would ensure phone numbers for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Crisis Text Line and the school’s mental health counseling center are published on each student’s identification card.
If an institution of higher education does not have such cards, the bill requires that information be published on its website instead.
“Students are constantly required to use their student ID card to access sporting events, dorm rooms or utilize their meal plan,” Cullerton said. “Ensuring these lifesaving helplines are easily accessible can be the difference between life and death.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the second leading cause of death for youth ages 15-24 in 2017.
Adding such mental health resources is a “simple step” universities and colleges “can take to save lives,” Cullerton said.
Those public institutions in Illinois, though, asked that he amend the measure to postpone its effective date from July 1, 2021, due to financial concerns. Cullerton said he agreed, and plans to allow for universities and colleges to issue the identification cards with resource contact information with each new class, or when a student needs a new card after losing theirs.
The legislation approved unanimously in the Senate Higher Education Committee Tuesday is Senate Bill 2495.
Blagojevich disbarment
A board that oversees the discipline of attorneys in Illinois recommended Tuesday, March 3, that former Democratic Gov. Rod Blagojevich be disbarred from the practice of law.
The Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, or ARDC, said in an order that Blagojevich “has not acknowledged that his conduct was wrongful or expressed any remorse” and that “his
failure to appear for his disciplinary hearing demonstrates a lack of respect for the disciplinary process and the legal profession.”
Blagojevich, of Chicago, received his law degree from Pepperdine University in California and was admitted to the practice of law in Illinois in 1984.
A former state lawmaker and member of Congress, he was elected governor in 2002 and again in 2006. But he was impeached and removed from office in January 2009.
He was later convicted in June 2011 on multiple federal charges of crimes committed while in office including attempt to commit extortion, corrupt solicitation, conspiracy to commit extortion, conspiracy to commit corrupt solicitation, and making false statements to the FBI.
Most notable of the charges was the allegation that he attempted to sell an appointment to then-President Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat.
Blagojevich served eight years of a 14-year federal prison sentence. President Donald Trump commuted his sentence on Feb. 19. Blagojevich has consistently maintained he did nothing wrong.
An ARDC spokesman said in an email that Blagojevich has 21 days to appeal the finding. If he does, the case would go to a review board. If he does not appeal, however, the report will be sent to the Illinois Supreme Court, which has the final say in whether to revoke his law license.
Local government funding
A local government advocacy group laid out its legislative agenda Monday, March 2, and called on lawmakers to fully fund a program that shares state income tax revenue with local municipalities.
The Illinois Municipal League’s “Moving Cities Forward” agenda also includes efforts to: protect local governments from lawsuits resulting from data breaches; give non-home rule communities greater authority to tax and greater access to financially-distressed cities assistance; and remove unfunded mandates on municipalities.
The organization’s top priority is for full funding of the Local Government Distributive Fund, or LGDF, which is funded below statutory levels, according to Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole.
“City leaders from throughout the state understand the need for shared sacrifice in addressing the state's budget woes,” Cole said during a Capitol news conference. “However, municipal share of that sacrifice continues to grow and negatively impact the communities that provide for the health, safety and welfare of the residents.”
In two budget scenarios laid out by Gov. JB Pritzker last month, the LGDF fund would be funded at either 95 percent or 90 percent of statutory levels for the fiscal year that begins July 1. Which amount is allocated depends on the passage of a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to impose a graduated income tax rate structure.
That’s because Pritzker’s budget leaves $1.4 billion in state spending authority in reserve, including $79 million to the LGDF, if the graduated tax amendment does not gain approval from voters in November. Should it pass, an already-approved graduated rate structure would take effect and make the added spending authority possible, according to Pritzker’s budget team.
If the amendment passes, the LGDF funding would remain flat from current-year levels at a 5 percent reduction from statutory levels. The budget proposal lays out only Pritzker’s budget priorities, however, and the General Assembly must approve any budget before it can become law.
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, who attended the news conference, said his city just passed a budget that included full LGDF funding.
“Anytime you put on hold funds that are due the municipalities, it creates an issue,” he said, adding the city “would have to prioritize” spending in the event of LGDF cuts, as every 5 percent decrease in funding would cost the city about $650,000.