Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a 'wasteland of vapid' content

But lawmakers say even after the settlement, YouTube Kids, which launched in 2015, continued to exploit loopholes and advertise to children. While it does not target ads based on viewer interests the way the main YouTube service does, it tracks information about what kids are watching in order to recommend videos. It also collects personally identifying device information.

There are also other, sneaky ways ads are reaching children. A “high volume" of kids' videos, the letter says, smuggle hidden marketing and advertising with product placements by “children's influencers," who are often children themselves.

“YouTube does not appear to be trying to prevent such problematic marketing," the letter says. The House research team found that only 4% of videos it looked at had a “high educational value" offering developmentally appropriate material.

The kids app has helped turn YouTube into an increasingly more attractive outlet for the advertising sales that generate most of the profits for Google and its corporate parent, Alphabet, which is based in Mountain View, California.

YouTube brought in nearly $20 billion in ad revenue last year, more than doubling from its total just three years ago. The video site now accounts for about 13% of Google’s total ad sales, up from slightly more than 8% in 2017.