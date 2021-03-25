Lawmakers pass compromise bill on pretrial interest in personal injury cases

Meanwhile, Harmon said, the plaintiff — or the person who is suing the entity — often faces loss of income while he or she awaits the verdict.

“This simply tilts the scale a little bit in favor of a prompt settlement of a meritorious (personal injury or wrongful death) claim. It encourages the settlement,” Harmon, D-Oak Park, said.

SB 72 reduced the amount of interest charged from the previous version of the bill, from 9 percent to 6 percent. It would only apply in personal injury and wrongful death cases that reach a verdict. It passed the Senate Thursday, 37 to 17.

Illinois currently has a 9 percent post-judgment interest, which is collected in cases after the court issues a judgment award. The only prejudgment interest under current Illinois law is a 5 percent interest that applies to damages in specific cases that do not include personal injury or wrongful death cases.

SB 72, like the previous version, would not apply to cases that are resolved by settlements out of court.

If the case reaches a verdict in favor of the plaintiff but the defendant entered a good faith settlement within the first 12 months that was refused by the plaintiff, then that offered settlement amount is deducted from the amount of the verdict, which is subject to interest.