Lawmakers pass stricter ethics standards, some Republicans say they’re watered down

Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, called the bill “an embarrassment,” saying it only takes “half measures” to address ethics reform.

“We talk about what needs to be done when we run for elections, and then we come here and we bring these half measures here,” Wilhour said. “What the taxpayers are demanding in this state is that we institute the strongest anti-corruption safeguards in the country to ensure that corrupt politicians never gain this kind of power over the taxpayers of Illinois again. This does not go far enough.”

The bill would also prevent lawmakers from collecting a full paycheck if they do not see their full term to completion. Instead, they would be paid on a prorated basis.

The bill further allows the Office of the Legislative Inspector General to launch an investigation into violations of the state’s election laws without approval of the Executive Ethics Commission.

The bill implements uniform standards for lobbyists of any level of government to register with the secretary of state’s office, but would exempt lobbyists from the city of Chicago from needing to register, as the city has its own registration process.