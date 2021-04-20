Lawmakers push to require nursing homes to offer virtual visits

Rowley said when she was finally able to visit virtually with her cousin, it was to say her final goodbyes, as Dorothy lost her battle with the virus.

“As devastating as it was to do this virtually, I was just so grateful that I was able to at least see her and virtually tell her all the things that everyone would want to hear in that situation,” Rowley said.

“I just can't express how much I believe that during these difficult times, virtual visitation is the least we can do to help our loved ones in nursing homes to get through all their fear and isolation and depression from being cut off from everyone, in the context of the people that they love.”

If the bill becomes law, long-term care facilities would be required to adopt and implement a set of policies for virtual visitation, such as the creation of individualized visitation plans, cleaning and sanitizing protocols for the devices, as well as designating a person to train staff, social workers, or volunteers to directly assist residents with technology use.

Illinois state long-term care ombudsman Kelly Richardson said nursing home residents continue to suffer the effects of social isolation and loneliness as a result of the pandemic, which she said can lead to irreversible damage to their quality of health.