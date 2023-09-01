CHICAGO — A coalition of elected officials and business leaders in Illinois is calling on President Joe Biden to ease work restrictions for asylum seekers and other long term undocumented workers — a move they say is both humane and would help solve ongoing labor shortages.

In the year since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican governors began busing and flying Central and South American migrants to so-called sanctuary cities, Chicago city leaders report they have received more than 13,000 asylum seekers. The vast majority are not legally authorized to work in the U.S., leaving them with little choice but to either wait on already stretched-thin services or find under-the-table work, often for extremely low wages and sometimes in dangerous conditions.

At the same time, employers in Illinois are having trouble filling thousands of jobs across industries like food processing, health care, transportation and energy. State and business leaders on Wednesday urged the federal Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, to allow Illinois — and other states — to sponsor migrants and other undocumented immigrants in order for them to get work authorization permits.

"The best way for us to manage through this lengthy crisis is to tap into the extraordinary value that immigrants bring to our workforce," Pritzker said at a Chicago news conference Wednesday. "We have the jobs. We have the people. We just need authorization from Washington." Generally, asylum seekers can't apply for work permits from DHS until approximately five months after they've applied for asylum in the U.S. — a process that itself can take months.

But the work permits are temporary, if granted at all, and depend on migrants' successful navigation of the paperwork DHS requires of applicants.