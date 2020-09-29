LeBron and the Heat, together again in the Finals

James left Miami and the finals have been an almost-annual stop since; this is his fifth appearance in the title round in the six seasons that followed his Heat tenure. It's the first time Miami has been back since he left. During that time, the Heat did some rebuilding a couple of times and used 60 different players in those six seasons. Miami also endured the departure, return and then retirement of Dwyane Wade and the premature end of Chris Bosh's career for health reasons.

Spoelstra is designing a game plan with hopes of keeping James in some sort of check, of course. That doesn't mean he didn't speak with reverence when asked about the Lakers' best player.

"I just think it is a true testament to his greatness to be able to sustain this type of success year in, year out," Spoelstra said. "Different uniforms, new players and new teams going after him. It's a real testament to that commitment. He's seen everything. At this point in his career, it's just about winning. And his ability to do what he does at his age is incredibly uncommon. But there's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes to be able to maintain that."

The feeling is mutual.

James, on Spoelstra: "I'm not going to sit up here and act like I don't know what Spo is all about, because he's damned good, if not great."