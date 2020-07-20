LeBron James: 'Nothing is normal in 2020'

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has seen playoff-season James three times before — never liking how those experiences went. Vogel was coaching Indiana and his three best seasons there saw the Pacers matched up with James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Heat in 6 in 2012. Heat in 7 in 2013. Heat in 6 in 2014.

This time, Vogel is genuinely and understandably eager to see James at playoff time.

"Obviously, it's been great having LeBron on our side after years of going against him," Vogel said. "But in particular, when we get to the playoff environment, I've just seen how he is this year in some of the bigger regular season games, how he's more mentally locked in, more vocal, more making sure everybody else is locked in. And I anticipate that come playoff time, we'll see that all being done at an enhanced level."

James will have a big say in whether the Lakers win that title. By the time the season resumes July 30, the ballots will be cast to determine whether he or Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo — the two frontrunners — wins the NBA MVP award. James is almost mathematically assured of winning his first assist title; he cannot be caught by second-place Trae Young of Atlanta no matter what happens at Disney. And the Lakers, barring all-out collapse, will be the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.