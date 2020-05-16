Lefty QB Tua Tagovailoa a rarity in the right-handed NFL

"There's something wrong from a statistical standpoint," Young said, noting that with 10% of the general population being left-handed, every year there should be a half-dozen lefties among the league's 64 or so quarterbacks.

"And we've never been 10%," Young said. "I can never remember six of us at one time. It was Boomer Esiason, myself, Mark Brunell, Jim Zorn early on. I can think of four or five, never six at one time, ever. Later on, Michael Vick."

Now, lefties are lucky there's even one of them.

"I will never say a kid is left-handed so he can't play in the National Football League," Steelers GM Colbert said. "That would be a naive statement. That would never concern us whatsoever."

Added 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: "A good thrower is a good thrower. I would say it's probably a coincidence, probably less pool to choose from."

The bias certainly doesn't begin in the pros.

"I don't follow all college teams, but I never see a lefty quarterback," Young said. "So, the NFL might say, 'Hey don't look at me. There's no lefties coming out of college.' Then, the colleges say, 'Look, there's no lefties coming out of high school.'"