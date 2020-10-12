Let Nadal vs. Federer vs. Djokovic GOAT debate go

Nothing wrong with that.

Also nothing wrong with picking one to cheer for, to like the best. That's what fandom is all about.

Those partial to Federer, Nadal or Djokovic can build a case.

"I'm a man of numbers," said Ivan Lendl, who won eight Slam titles from 1984-90. "And so to me, the guy who wins the most majors is going to probably be viewed as the best ever. Who is it right now? ... It's still undecided."

Nadal has his 20, at least one at each Slam and at least one in each of three decades, 2000s, 2010s, 2020s; his 13 at Roland Garros are more than anyone won at any tournament; he leads Federer 24-16 head-to-head; he leads Djokovic 5-4 in Grand Slam finals.

Federer has his 20 and a career Slam, too; he holds the record for most weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings; his totals for tour titles (103) and match wins (1,242) are the highest of the group.