Letters to editor

O’Neil! Technical foul!

I have to take issue with Ms. O’Neill who couldn’t take advantage of her season tickets to SIU Basketball because no one was wearing a mask. I think she is totally correct in being outraged at these people spreading Omicron around like they don’t have a clue as to how to behave in our COVID-19 world. What I take issue with specifically is her pointing out Massie Dental as being some kind of ring leader seeking to keep people from wearing masks and making them somehow go to the dentist more. Massie Dental obviously has an advertising contract with the school. If the “Smile Cam” was running, I agree it is surely promoting people not wearing masks, but blame the producers of the video at the arena, not Massie Dental for supporting the university by spending their advertising dollars at SIU. Ms. O’Neill, you’re 100% right about people not wearing masks. It’s insane. I agree with your outrage, but the Massie Dental comment was uncalled for. I have my dental work done there and can tell you that they are as COVID aware as any hospital and certainly do not promote being unmasked... or unvaccinated. Stay safe. Go Salukis.