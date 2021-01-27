Liddell's late FTs lift Ohio State over Penn State 83-79

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday night.

The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.

Liddell hit four clutch free throws in the final minute, sealing it with two from the line with a second to play. Zed Key went 5 for 5 from the field and converted his only free throw to finish with 11 points for Ohio State.

Kyle Young also had a perfect shooting night for the Buckeyes, scoring 10 points on 3 for 3 from the field and the free throw line before fouling out with 5:01 left.

Seth Lundy paced Penn State (5-7, 2-6) with 26 points.

Penn State, whose season has been peppered with COVID-19 related postponements — including this game, originally set for Jan. 6 — dropped its fifth straight road game. Rust showed through from the opening tip, as the Nittany Lions had two airballs among their first nine shots.