Liddell's late FTs lift Ohio State over Penn State 83-79

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State 83-79 on Wednesday night.
The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.
Liddell hit four clutch free throws in the final minute, sealing it with two from the line with a second to play. Zed Key went 5 for 5 from the field and converted his only free throw to finish with 11 points for Ohio State.
Kyle Young also had a perfect shooting night for the Buckeyes, scoring 10 points on 3 for 3 from the field and the free throw line before fouling out with 5:01 left.
Seth Lundy paced Penn State (5-7, 2-6) with 26 points.
Penn State, whose season has been peppered with COVID-19 related postponements — including this game, originally set for Jan. 6 — dropped its fifth straight road game. Rust showed through from the opening tip, as the Nittany Lions had two airballs among their first nine shots.
But sloppy Ohio State play and scrappy defense helped Penn State grab the momentum at the end of the first half, as Jamari Wheeler notched two steals within the final 30 seconds, getting the Nittany Lions within four to end the half down 43-39.
(16) FLORIDA STATE 81, MIAMI 59: At Tallahassee, Florida, Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and No. 16 Florida State routed short-handed Miami for its fifth straight victory.
M.J. Walker and Sardaar Calhoun also had 11 points apiece for the Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Florida State trails only Virginia (7-0) in the ACC standings.
Walker made 5 of 6 shots from the floor, and Calhoun was 4 of 6 shots.
(17) CREIGHTON 85, SETON HALL 81: At Newark, New Jersey, Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and No. 17 Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall.
Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and the Bluejays (12-4, 8-3) used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).
Graduate transfer Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead Seton Hall.
(20) VIRGINIA TECH 62, NOTRE DAME 51: At South Bend, Indiana, Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points and the No. 20 Hokies rebounded from their previous road loss to control cold-shooting Notre Dame.
Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for coach Mike Young’s Hokies (12-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a 78-60 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.
Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Irish (5-9, 2-6), who saw their two-game winning streak end. The guard scored just five points after intermission as the Irish, who shot 32% in the first half, finished at 36% for the game.
Women's Top 25
(24) WEST VIRGINIA 73, TEXAS TECH 53: At Lubbock, Texas, Kysre Gondrezick had 24 points, six rebounds and four assists, and No. 24 West Virginia beat Texas Tech for its seventh straight win.
Gondrezick scored 14 points in the first half and Esmery Martinez added 10 to help West Virginia (12-2, 6-2 Big 12) build a 36-25 lead. The Mountaineers closed the third quarter on a 12-6 run for a 54-40 advantage, and held a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
Gondrezick made four of the Mountaineers' six 3-pointers. It was her ninth game this season scoring 20-plus, and the 19th of her career.